New species of mosquito invading Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
A new species of mosquito is invading Southern California.

The Aedes mosquitoes are nicknamed the "ankle biters." Their bites become inflamed quickly and can turn into big red welts and rashes.

Aedes mosquitoes do not belong in the Southland. They are native to tropical and subtropical climates.

The mosquitos can transmit diseases including Zika virus and Dengue fever.

You're urged to get rid of any standing water around your home and make sure your window screens fit well.
