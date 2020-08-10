Gov. Newsom says 'no money in the piggy bank' to fund Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6363370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

CA Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her resignation on Sunday night. She did not give a reason for her resignation. In a statement, Gov. Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly thanked Angell for her service.