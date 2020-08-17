Gov. Gavin Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through Wednesday, announces changes to COVID-19 watch list

The state's power grid is about 4,400 megawatts short of the energy needed to provide uninterrupted power service, Newsom said Monday. Despite several state actions to respond to the urgent shortage, Newsom said California will "very likely" experience intermittent outages through Wednesday evening.
"Let me just make this crystal clear: We failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that is unacceptable," Newsom said.
Newsom announced he had signed an "emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity" and therefore reduce the need for rolling blackouts. The move allows "energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency," according to a press release.
The governor also announced the COVID-19 watch list was finally unfrozen after a weeks-long data backlog.
Five counties have been added to the list since July 25, when the data glitch prompted the list to be frozen: Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mendocino and Sierra counties.
Santa Cruz county was removed from the list on Aug. 14. Newsom added that San Diego County is also expected to be removed from the list as soon as Tuesday.
As of Monday morning, California has 621,562 known COVID-19 cases and has seen 11,224 deaths.