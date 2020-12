Governor Gavin Newsom to quarantine again after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.The California governor came into contact with the staffer and a few other members.The governor's office says Gov. Newsom tested negative on Sunday and will quarantine for 10 days, in accordance to state guidelines.Gov. Newsom will be tested again in the next few days.In November, the governor and his family quarantined after learning they came in contact with a CHP officer who had the virus.In a statement, the Governor's office said: