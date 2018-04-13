HEALTH & FITNESS

Night owls have higher mortality rate, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you a night owl? Your late-to-bed habit may be killing you, a study says. (KABC)

If you consider yourself a night owl, listen up.

A British study found that people who stay up later have a higher mortality rate than those who go to bed early.

Scientists studied over 433,000 people between 38 and 73 years of age.

Researchers found that those who went to sleep late in the night had a 10 percent greater risk of dying. They also had a higher risk of diabetes and psychological disorders.

The study is published in the journal Chronobiology International.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthstudyresearchsleepscience
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News