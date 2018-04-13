Night owls have higher mortality rate, study says

If you consider yourself a night owl, listen up.A British study found that people who stay up later have a higher mortality rate than those who go to bed early.Scientists studied over 433,000 people between 38 and 73 years of age.Researchers found that those who went to sleep late in the night had a 10 percent greater risk of dying. They also had a higher risk of diabetes and psychological disorders.The study is published in the journal Chronobiology International.