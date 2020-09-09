No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween, county health officials say

County health officials have released guidelines for Halloween this year that include restrictions of some of the holiday's most basic traditions.
LA Halloween restrictions:
It was not immediately clear what penalties might be imposed for violations of the Halloween restrictions.
So what is allowed?
Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters. Those venues already have to comply with protocols for social distancing, sanitation and the wearing of face masks.
Other changes to Halloween events and attractions have already been announced. For example, Universal Studios has canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights event.
The Haunted Hayride has been moved from Griffith Park to San Dimas and re-imagined as a drive-up experience.
Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge is holding its "Halloween at Descanso" event with pumpkin displays and a hay maze, with social-distancing measures in place.