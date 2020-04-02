Coronavirus

OC 'concierge doctor' making individual house calls to test for COVID-19 amid coronavirus pandemic

By
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Corona Del Mar "concierge doctor" Dr. Iman Bar is taking on the novel coronavirus through testing one house call at a time.

"I have done it where I go out to the front of their house, if it's a garden or a yard, it's safer even, if they're not too sick and I see them outside and it's fresh air and everything," said Bar. "But I've seen sick patients, which then I had to go in and that's why just everything, my whole equipment, everything I have to sanitize it again and again and again."

MORE: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.


Right now she's doing four to five tests a day, but she hopes to do more as the need rises.

"My car is my clinic so everything is sprayed in there. My trunk is my little office right now. I have the biohazard bag, I have the stuff that I'm gonna take in a zip-lock, I spray it with alcohol, I'm washing my hands. I come back and take a shower then go out again," she said.

That means more personal protective equipment than usual, which as we know is hard to come by.

MORE: People with heart conditions most vulnerable to COVID-19, cardiologists say
EMBED More News Videos

The need for ventilators has dominated the conversation about coronavirus and much of the focus has been on people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and COPD. But doctors say there's another group that might be even more vulnerable to COVID-19.


"Even trying to go to other vendors, but I have to buy 10,000 gowns, 10,000 masks, which I can't. And of course they're more expensive than usual," said Bar, who has taken one day off in the last two and a half weeks, trying to stay healthy herself while serving one of the hardest hit areas in Orange County, Newport Beach. She's even started a YouTube page to help educate.

"I can help all my patients in my community as much as I can. As long as I have the energy, I'll do it, everyday," she said. "Not everyone is comfortable with it, but I think, that's how I wanted to serve really and hopefully I make a difference."

Of course with a house call, you're paying for convenience. Dr. Bar normally costs $400 per visit, but during the pandemic, she's lowered it to $260. As for the testing and lab work, she says that can be paid by insurance.

MORE: UCI medical students launch supply drive to help hospital's healthcare workers
EMBED More News Videos

INSPIRED: Influenced by other CA university communities, UCI medical students started a supply drive out of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute's parking lot to help the hospital's healthcare workers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscorona del marorange countymedicalillnesscoronavirusdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New charity already feeding 1,000 hospital workers a day
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
Garcetti recommends Angelenos wear non-medical masks in public
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
Here's what SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
New charity already feeding 1,000 hospital workers a day
Some LA Farmers markets reopen with new distancing guidelines
Riverside opens it 3rd drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Doctors: Heart conditions make you vulnerable to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News