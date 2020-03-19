Coronavirus

Orange County man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Orange County resident with COVID-19 arrived at LAX on a private air-ambulance on Thursday morning.

The flight from Aruba arrived at the airport around 11 a.m. and was carrying the 65-year-old patient in a negative pressure isolation chamber, according to the air rescue company.

All staff on board the aircraft were seen wearing biohazard protective gear who then transferred the patient to a ground ambulance which was set to transport the patient to St. John's Hospital in Orange.

Details surrounding the man's condition were not immediately available.

The patient's wife told Eyewitness News she believes her husband contracted the virus while they were in Egypt. She has also tested positive for novel coronavirus.
