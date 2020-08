EMBED >More News Videos California won't put any more counties on its coronavirus watch list until it's solved a problem that has delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases.

Ventura County is getting serious about enforcing health mandates around coronavirus.Officials have approved restraining orders and other actions against people and businesses who refuse to comply with local and state health orders.The Board of Supervisors has given the county counsel discretion to seek court enforcement on those mandates.The decision comes after a pastor at a chapel in Newbury Park said indoor services would continue despite restrictions.