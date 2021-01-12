Officials warn of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials are warning about COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses across Los Angeles County, where the virus continues to spread at alarming rates.
Public health records show there are at least 538 outbreaks at open businesses across the region, the most ever reported since the start of the pandemic.
One of the most heavily affected businesses is Target, with more than 323 positive cases across at least 14 locations, including 41 that have been documented at the Van Nuys location alone.
Whole Foods has reported 92 positive cases among employees at six locations, while Home Depot has reported 236 cases across nine locations.
County officials say no customers have been affected by the outbreaks, although it would be hard to tell.
