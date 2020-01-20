Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX, Brentwood CVS Pharmacy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Public health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving a person who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and visited a CVS Pharmacy in Brentwood earlier this month.The visitor passed through LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal while infectious and visited another location that could expose others, according to a news release from county's health department.Health officials warn of a possible exposure for people who were at LAX's international terminal and baggage claim from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.The person also visited a CVS Pharmacy at 11941 San Vincente Blvd. in Brentwood between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The person visited the same CVS Pharmacy between the hours of 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 18.Anyone who was in that area at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.