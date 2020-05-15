Here's the only town in San Bernardino County that has no confirmed coronavirus cases

NEEDLES, Calif. (KABC) -- One small town in the Inland Empire remains the only place in vast San Bernardino County that has not had a single confirmed case of coronavirus.That place is Needles, a remote desert city of about 5,000 near the Arizona border.Health workers tested 108 people during a drive-thru event last Tuesday.Of those, 104 samples were negative, with four results still pending.Officials suspect Needles' remote location and rural nature may be the reason the virus has yet to reach the city.