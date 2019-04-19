Health & Fitness

Orange County baby dies from whooping cough

An Orange County baby died from whooping cough, the first confirmed infant death from the disease since 2018, health officials announced Thursday.

The California Department of Public Health did not release additional information on the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The CDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women receive the whooping cough booster shot between 27 and 36 weeks, even if previously immunized.

"To give babies the best protection, I urge all pregnant women to get vaccinated against whooping cough as early as possible during the third trimester of every pregnancy," said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH director and state public health officer. "The best way to prevent whooping cough is by getting vaccinated."

Whooping cough symptoms vary by age, according to the CDPH. With children, the disease typically starts with a runny nose and cough for one to two weeks. The cough then worsens and often results in rapid coughing spells that end with a whooping sound. Infants may not display typical symptoms or have an apparent cough. Parents may notice episodes in which breathing briefly stops and the infant's face turns red or purple. Whooping cough in adults may be a cough that lasts for several weeks.

To find more information about whooping cough, go to cdph.ca.gov/Programs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countywhooping coughbaby deathinfant deaths
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News