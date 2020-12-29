Some overflowing LA hospitals resort to putting patients in gift shops, conference rooms

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8851476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I've never seen so many code blues, all in one shift." Dr. Raman Dhillon saved 10 code-blue patients in one morning at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, one of the hardest-hit hospitals in the nation.