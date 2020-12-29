Coronavirus Los Angeles

Some overflowing LA hospitals resort to putting patients in gift shops, conference rooms

By Kaylee Hartung
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some hospitals in Los Angeles County are so packed with COVID-19 patients, they're resorting to placing patients in conference rooms or even gift shops.

In just days, L.A. County is expected to surpass 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19. The county recently took new action, requiring all travelers to quarantine for 10 days. The region reports a 600% increase in COVID-19 related deaths since November.

"On average, nine to 10 people in L.A. County test positive for COVID-19 every minute," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director.

Over the weekend, 96% of hospitals in L.A. County had no room for emergency patients. Many facilities are struggling due to the lack of space.

As the virus surges across the country, just over 2 million vaccine doses have been administered. The White House task force is pushing its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of the year to January. Now, a fifth vaccine is entering phase 3 trials.

But the vaccine rollout hasn't been without difficulties. One pharmacy in Milwaukee was forced to throw out 50 vials - which equates to 500 doses - of the Moderna vaccine after they were inadvertently removed from the refrigerator and spoiled.

The facility, Aurora Medical Center, released the following statement:

"While some of the vaccine was administered to team members on Dec. 26 within the approved 12-hour post-refrigeration window, unfortunately most of it had to be discarded due to the temperature storage requirements necessary to maintain its viability."

In New York, a criminal investigation is underway after ParCare Community Health allegedly diverted vaccine doses to more than 850 people who were not on the priority list. The facility said it is actively cooperating with the investigation.

"We will not tolerate any fraud in the vaccination process," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
