Health & Fitness

Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.

The infected person is a returning traveler from Wuhan, China, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The first case of the virus in Orange County was also confirmed on Saturday.

The patient went in for care when they started feeling ill and is currently at a local hospital, officials said.

"Because novel coronavirus is new, we are learning more each day about transmission patterns and incubation periods. We will keep everyone informed as more information becomes available. The risk of transmission of coronavirus in LA County remains low," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the department.

Health officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public, however, efforts were underway to identify others who may have had personal contact with the patient.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyhealthcoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in OC
Chino Hills teacher accused of assaulting young student in class
Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect arrested
Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes operations after water main break
Super Bowl security: LASD prepping ahead of 2022 game in SoCal
17-year-old shot, killed in Exposition Park
Man killed, teen girl injured after car crashes into Tustin home
Show More
Investigation underway after 1-year-old foster boy dies in Palmdale
Fireworks accident injures 12 during Lunar New Year celebration in Garden Grove
Anaheim resident shoots, kills suspect during car burglary
Memorial service held for Los Angeles sheriff's detective
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
More TOP STORIES News