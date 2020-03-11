Person-to-person transmission of coronavirus reported in OC

"That person is also isolated at home and that is a contact to a known case, so that individual is not that community transmission, it's called a person-to-person contact, but it's to a known case," Dr. Nichole Quick, an Orange County Health officer.
In-home isolation patients will be tested every other day after they stop showing symptoms. They'll be cleared by the Orange County Health Care Agency when back-to-back tests, 24 hours apart come back negative.
County health officials assured the board they are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid an outbreak.
OC restaurant chain takes extreme measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
The county is reporting its public health lab is still prioritizing tests for people at highest risk.
LabCorp and Quest Diagnotics is picking up the bulk of low-risk test requests coming from medical practitioners.
According to the county health officer, new O.C. jail inmates are screened for novel coronavirus.
The director of John Wayne Airport announced increased public and employee awareness messaging and disinfection of heavily traveled areas to avoid spread of COVID-19.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim remains open to the public but preventative measures have been implemented, park officials said in a statement.
Dr. Pamela Hymel with Disney Parks says resort officials are "in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance" and "continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies."
Tuesday's meeting took a turn upsetting several in the hall after First District Supervisor Andrew Do's directive to cut day meals for the homeless who are not residents at the courtyard.
The Santa Ana facility is O.C.'s low-barrier entry shelter.
The directive will not be immediately implemented and the matter will be taken up during a special session.