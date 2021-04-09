vaccines

Pfizer asks FDA to expand use of COVID vaccine to teens ages 12-15

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Jha on COVID vaccines and kids

WASHINGTON -- Pfizer announced Friday that it submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

This is the next step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.



The FDA ask comes about one week after the company said its shot is safe and strongly protective in younger teeens.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic - and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

In the vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldteenagers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
CA expecting almost 90% drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Hard-hit LA County communities among lowest vaccinated, data shows
Los Angeles VA expands vaccine eligibility to all veterans, caregivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
LA County taking first steps to return Bruce's Beach to descendants of original Black owners
Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99, royal family says
Pomona Fairplex to shelter unaccompanied migrant children
Dodgers to receive World Series rings at home opener
California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
Show More
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
Hollywood Bowl to reopen with limited capacity this summer
Reactions pour in following rapper DMX's death
New airline Avelo to launch at Burbank airport with $19 fares
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
More TOP STORIES News