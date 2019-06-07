Possible measles exposure reported at LAX after infected traveler passes through airport twice

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the person traveled through the airport while infectious twice last month.
The locations and times when the infected person passed through the airport are:
- 5/26/2019 - LAX Airport, Terminal 4, Gate 48B, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- 5/28/2019 - LAX Airport, Tom Bradley International Terminal, Remote Gate, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who may have been at the aforementioned locations on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. Those who may have been exposed are urged to:
- Review their immunization and medical histories if they don't already know they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles or the measles immunization should talk with a health care provider about receiving Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) immunization
- Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized
- Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately
Officials said there's no known risk related to measles that exists at the airport at this time.
There have been eight measles cases among L.A. County residents this year, with this most recent making seven reports of non-resident measles cases within L.A. County. Of the eight measles cases among residents, three are not linked to any of the others, and two of these cases are linked to international travel. The majority of the cases were unvaccinated, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
There have been more than 40 measles cases in California this year, including a baby under the age of 1 who was the second confirmed case of the disease in Orange County.
A whopping 971 measles cases were reported in the first five months of 2019 in 26 states - surpassing every year since 1994, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 1994, 963 cases were reported for the entire year.
Officials said additional cases and exposures may occur due to returning travelers, especially international travelers who are not already protected against the disease.
"For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "It gets spread, by air and by direct contact, even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others."