Baby is second confirmed case of measles in Orange County in 2019, officials say

The child, who is too young to have been vaccinated, remained hospitalized Saturday, the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement, adding that the infant has no history of international travel.
The young patient was admitted to the emergency department at Children's Hospital of Orange County while infectious, the HCA said. According to the agency, others may have been exposed to measles in that area of the medical center at these times:
-4/28/19 from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
-4/30/19 from 9:30 p.m. through 5/1/19 at 12:15 a.m.
-5/2/19 from 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health Urges Californians Traveling Internationally to be Fully Vaccinated against Measles.
Also on Saturday, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a case of measles in a resident of that city. That patient was described as a vaccinated graduate student at UC Irvine who has not traveled internationally.
The student was recovering at home after visiting several locations throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties while infectious, health officials said. The HCA released a list of locations where people may have been exposed to the viral disease:
-The Pickled Monk, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 1:45 - 3:30 p.m.
-Brick Basement Antiques, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 2:40 - 4 p.m.
-Buffalo Exchange, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 3 - 4:15 p.m.
-8Eightyeight Cigar, Fullerton on 5/3/10 from 3:15 - 5 p.m.
-UCI Humanities, Instructional Building 100, 4/29/19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
-UCI Murray Krieger Hall, Classic Department, 4th Floor, 4/29/19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
-UCI Humanities Hall 112, 4/30/19 from 2 - 5 p.m.
-UCI Student Health Center, 5/2/19 from 1 - 3 p.m
The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services said eight other locations were also being notified of having been visited by the contagious student in late April and early May:
-4/28/2019: Pizzanista, 1837 E 7th St., 5:30-7 p.m.
-4/28/2019: Total Wine, 7400 Carson Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.
-4/30/2019: Susan European Dressmaker, 3319 E 7th St., 5-7 p.m.
-5/1/2019: Art du Vin Wine Bar, 2027 E 4th St., 8-10 p.m.
-5/1/2019: Ralph's, 2930 E 4th St., 2-5 p.m.
-5/2/2019: Ralph's, 6290 PCH, 3-6:30 p.m.
-5/2/2019: AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E PCH, 6-10 p.m.
-5/3/2019: Broadway Carwash 4000 E Broadway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
People who were in any of the locations listed above should review their vaccination history if they have not previously had measles. People who have not had measles or the measles vaccine should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. People should also monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from seven days to 21 days after their exposure. If symptoms develop, stay home and call a doctor.
Measles symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, the CDC says a rash breaks out which appears as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.
Long Beach exposures related to the graduate student case can be found at www.longbeach.gov/measles. Los Angeles County exposures related to this case can be found at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Residents with questions related to measles or potential exposure to these cases may visit www.ochealthinfo.com/measles or call the HCA Health Referral Line at 1 (800)-564-8448.