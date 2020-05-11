10-year-old Riverside girl creates plastic curtain with arm slots to be able to hug grandparents

Ten-year-old Paige took it upon herself to create what she calls a hug curtain. She came up with the idea after seeing a video of a blanket people were using to huge family members.
Using a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, a hot glue gun and disposable plates, Paige and her mom used some ingenuity to make her vision a reality.
"She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it," said her mom, Lindsay Okray.
Okray, who works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Riverside Community Hospital, was also excited to take part since she has had to stay physically distanced from loved ones as a precaution.
