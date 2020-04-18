Health & Fitness

Ventura grandparents wrap selves in trash bags, wear scuba masks to visit grandkids

Two grandparents couldn't go another day without hugging their grandsons, so they wrapped themselves in plastic trash bags and wore scuba gear to visit.
By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- This may not be an officially-approved method of protecting oneself from COVID-19.

But the grandparents of four little boys in Ventura say they could not go one more day without hugging their grandkids.

So, they wrapped themselves up in plastic trash bags and scuba gear and went to visit.

Watch the video above to see how the visit went.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventuraventura countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgrandparents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
LAPD detective recovering from difficult battle with COVID-19
Rapid testing team will focus on LA's homeless
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
Show More
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
More TOP STORIES News