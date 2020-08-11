Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's among those recalled amid massive salmonella outbreak

Progressive Produce said Monday that it received affected onions by Thomson International, the Bakersfield company identified by the Food and Drug Administration as the likely source of the outbreak.
No other produce sold by the company has been recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 640 people and sent 85 to the hospital.
Nearly 650 people have fallen ill amid the outbreak, which has not been linked to any deaths.
Onion recall: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands to hundreds of people sickened in 43 states