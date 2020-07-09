Health & Fitness

Scientists researching whether cannabis could help reduce lung inflammation from COVID-19

As the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues, some scientists have started looking at cannabis as a potential treatment to help dangerous lung inflammation.
Researchers say in previous studies, CBD has shown serious anti-inflammatory properties.

It has also increased the production of interferons, which activate immune cells and prevent viruses from replicating.

The theory hasn't been experimented on coronavirus patients, but scientists are suggesting that it's worth further investigation.

There have been more than 12 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 550,000 deaths globally, with 3 million reported cases and over 130,000 deaths in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.
