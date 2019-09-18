Eyewitness This: Scientists step closer to vanquishing common cold

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- Scientists in California say we could be a step closer to a major medical breakthrough: A cure for the common cold.Teams at Stanford and UC San Francisco say it involves temporarily disabling a single, specific protein inside our cells. When that protein is disabled, researchers say it stops many common cold viruses and other diseases from spreading in the body. Scientists are now trying to develop a drug that temporarily disables that protein. Once that work is complete, human trials can begin, and if all goes well, a cure for the common cold could happen soon after.