Send a Halloween card to sick a child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.
Here's how it works: Simply visit www.CHLA.org/halloween to choose your Halloween card and write your message.
CHLA staffers will print out your card and hand deliver it along with fun goody bags to a sick child spending the holiday at the hospital.
For every Halloween card sent before October 29, a generous donor will give $1 to CHLA's Children's Fund, up to $10,000.
The hospital has offered similar services for other holidays, including Valentine's Day.
