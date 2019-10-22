halloween

Send a Halloween card to sick a child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

A selection of Halloween cards that Children's Hospital Los Angeles will hand deliver to sick children who are spending the holiday at the hospital.

By ABC7.com Staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.

Here's how it works: Simply visit www.CHLA.org/halloween to choose your Halloween card and write your message.

CHLA staffers will print out your card and hand deliver it along with fun goody bags to a sick child spending the holiday at the hospital.

For every Halloween card sent before October 29, a generous donor will give $1 to CHLA's Children's Fund, up to $10,000.

The hospital has offered similar services for other holidays, including Valentine's Day.
