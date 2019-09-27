Health & Fitness

Some surgeries resume at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center after mold discovery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center has re-started elective surgeries after abruptly halting the procedures due to the discovery of mold contamination in a room used to sterilize surgical equipment.

The hospital's chief medical officer, Brad Spellberg, said the facility's central sterile processing room suffered severe water damage and mold contamination. Health officials say it was believed to have been caused by a water leak.

Spellberg halted non-elective surgeries at the 600-bed medical center Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the hospital remains capable of disinfecting enough equipment to provide emergency and trauma surgical services.

The hospital will only be able to perform emergency procedures for about two weeks.

L.A. County-USC Medical Center, which is relatively new, is one of the largest public hospitals in the country and serves some of the county's poorest and most vulnerable people.

It was relocated from its old Depression-era building in 2008 to a new, $1.02-billion facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
