COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --State officials say tests conducted on rust-colored water coming out of the taps in a Compton neighborhood show no signs of bacteria or any other health risk.
The officials were responding to complaints by residents who use the Sativa Water District that their water was coming out of the tap with a dark color. Many residents said they were afraid to use the murky water.
The district has 1,600 affected customers in the area.
Residents want the Sativa Water District gone.
But the state says the investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, Niagra has donated 40,000 bottles of water to those residents.