HEALTH & FITNESS

State officials: discolored Sativa water in Compton poses no health risks

EMBED </>More Videos

State officials say tests conducted on rust-colored water coming out of the taps in a Compton neighborhood show no signs of bacteria or any other health risk.

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
State officials say tests conducted on rust-colored water coming out of the taps in a Compton neighborhood show no signs of bacteria or any other health risk.

The officials were responding to complaints by residents who use the Sativa Water District that their water was coming out of the tap with a dark color. Many residents said they were afraid to use the murky water.

The district has 1,600 affected customers in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Is there a water crisis brewing in the middle of Los Angeles?



Residents want the Sativa Water District gone.

But the state says the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Niagra has donated 40,000 bottles of water to those residents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrinking waterwatercontaminated waterComptonWillowbrookLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News