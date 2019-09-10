Health & Fitness

Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.

That included heart disease and strokes.

Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.

No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.

Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.

RELATED: Daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart healthsleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in dire condition after being struck by 2 hit-run-drivers in South LA
Father of boy whose body was found in pool demands answers
Homeless deliver problems to Mar Vista Post Office
Healing garden to honor victims, survivors of Borderline shooting
Metro program offers free rides to juniors at LA high school
NRA sues San Francisco over 'terrorist' declaration
2 injured after car crashes into Echo Park motel
Show More
Suspects in Pechanga killing have criminal history, records show
LAX construction prompts lane closures at terminals
New billboards deliver critical message on LA's housing crisis
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at L.A. Best Buy
Body of man found on cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes identified
More TOP STORIES News