Most people know that getting plenty of fiber helps keep your digestive system in good, working order. But a study shows anti-aging benefits to having a consistent amount of fiber in your diet as well.In a 2016 study, older people who ate fiber-rich diets were 80 percent more likely to live longer and stay healthier than those who didn't.According to Consumer Reports health editor Patricia Calvo, Americans aren't getting enough fiber every day."You need to get 25 to 30 grams of dietary fiber a day," said Calvo.Eating foods like beans, vegetables, fruit, nuts and whole grains allows fiber to work its anti-aging magic."Fiber helps your health in so many ways," said Calvo. "It can protect against Type 2 diabetes. It helps to lower cholesterol levels. It helps in weight control because it helps you feel full. And, of course, it helps your digestive system run smoothly."Calvo suggests adding more fiber to your diet gradually. Don't add it all at once.