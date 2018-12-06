Study: Sleeping in might be harmful to your health

According to a new study in the "Advances in Nutrition" journal, sleeping in might be harmful to your health.Researchers found that people who stay up later have an increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes when compared to people who get up early.The study found that people who prefer to stay up late were more likely to have unhealthy eating habits like eating fast food, drinking alcohol and consuming sugar. This group is also more likely to not eat breakfast.The study did not include people who work overnights and those who may have different sleep schedules.