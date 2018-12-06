HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Sleeping in might be harmful to your health

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a new study in the "Advances in Nutrition" journal, sleeping in may be harmful to your health.

According to a new study in the "Advances in Nutrition" journal, sleeping in might be harmful to your health.

Researchers found that people who stay up later have an increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes when compared to people who get up early.

The study found that people who prefer to stay up late were more likely to have unhealthy eating habits like eating fast food, drinking alcohol and consuming sugar. This group is also more likely to not eat breakfast.

The study did not include people who work overnights and those who may have different sleep schedules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsleepheart diseasediabetesstudy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
APLA Health clinic provides hope for patients living with HIV
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SoCal storm: Rainfall record set in downtown LA
Snow temporarily closes Grapevine, causes traffic buildup
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
OC flooding: Evacuation orders issued in Trabuco Canyon
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Mom, daughter found dead in Monrovia identified
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
LA Archdiocese releases 54 new names of priests accused of sex abuse
Show More
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Mandatory evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore as rains continue
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Nonprofit provides housing for growing number of homeless students in LA
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
More News