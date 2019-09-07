Health & Fitness

Summer heat brings increased West Nile Virus concerns to L.A. County

The hot weather is bringing new concerns over West Nile Virus to the Southland.

Eleven additional mosquito samples tested positive for the virus, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Officials say positive samples were collected in four new areas: Montebello, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier and Woodland Hills.

There have been 25 positive samples in the area this year.

Some neighborhoods in Anaheim and Buena Park will be sprayed next week after a recent uptick of adult mosquitoes and dead birds with West Nile in those areas.

So far this year, 57 West Nile Virus cases in humans have been reported in California, four of which were identified by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Experts say the summer heat can increase virus activity and mosquito population.
