Spike in COVID-19 cases reported on Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 has upended traditions at dinner tables across the country.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo reports Thanksgiving was "an extremely busy day across all fronts".

"I woke up this morning to the lab report of dozens of patients that were tested positive just from the last two days of testing," he says.

Dr. Cardillo highly recommends people to be mindful and heed everyone's advice through the winter season.

One viewer asked our panel of doctors, "Is it true that once you get the virus, you're immune for three months?"



The New World Health Organization continues to remind everyone to get a cardiovascular exercise in during the COVID season, as it will be quite beneficial.

Watch Dr. Cardillo's full interview in the video above for more information on COVID-19.
