Health & Fitness

LA metro area has worst smog in the country, survey finds

The five-county Los Angeles metro area is the smoggiest region in the country, according to a new report.
The five-county Los Angeles metro area is the smoggiest region in the country, according to the annual State of the Air report by the American Lung Association.

The report shows San Bernardino County is the worst county in the nation for smog, followed by Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Orange County also received a failing grade.

The report comes as the region is experiencing unusually clean air because of recent rain and stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Air quality significantly improves in Los Angeles amid COVID-19 pandemic

However, it's not clear yet if recently improved air quality is a result of reduced activity from coronavirus-related restrictions.

Wayne Nastri - the head of the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the agency that's responsible for monitoring air quality and enforcing environmental rules - said there are other factors which can be contributing to the improvement in the short term.

"I think there's no doubt the air quality is actually better," Nastri told Eyewitness News. "The question is, is it a result of COVID-19 or is it a result of other factors? For us the biggest factor we see is weather conditions."

For more on Nastri's take on Southern California's air quality and how his agency is responding to the coronavirus crisis, watch the video below.

WATCH: SoCal's air quality improving - but not necessarily because we're all staying home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California has been seeing better air quality recently, but it could be as much about the weather as from reduced activity because of coronavirus, according to the AQMD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countysan bernardino countyriverside countyorange countyventura countysouthern californiapollutionair quality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Coronavirus: OC officials consider requiring face coverings
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Trump order comes as immigration to US already at a standstill, lawyer says
Show More
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
More TOP STORIES News