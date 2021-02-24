South L.A. Community Clinic takes steps to improve racial inequities in vaccine distribution

COMPTON (KABC) -- Opening day at this new Compton college vaccination site and hundreds of first doses are being given out.
Jim Mangia, CEO and President of St. John's Well Child and Family Center said, "Clearly South Los Angeles is the hardest hit community with the most Covid cases and Covid deaths.
The network of clinics has led the way in providing testing and treatment to underserved communities. Now, it hopes to lead the way in offering vaccines. It's a difficult task given the rates of vaccination among White and Asian residents in L.A. County continues to be significantly higher than among Black and Latino residents.
"92 percent of the people we have vaccinated have been people of color," Mangia said.
Mega vaccination sites such as the one at The Forum in Inglewood and at California State University, Los Angeles hope to make inroads in these communities to increase accessibility for people without cars and for those without computers.
Los Angeles County Supervisor for the 2nd District, Holly Mitchell said, "There are far too
many people who don't have access. The digital divide is very real."
She said establishing more of these community vaccination pods will also reduce vaccine hesitancy.
"There's a familiarity and an innate level of trust," she said.
In the next few weeks, more sites will open at the East LA Civic Center and Clinton Elementary.
"Build it and they will come," Mitchell said, "And part of us building it is to make sure we have a vaccine to put in their arms."
Dr. Muntu Davis with the L.A. County Department of Public Health said, "The 1.6 million vaccines that have been provided in LA county, I want to note that they have all been done in collaboration."
"This unique partnership has been another way for us to support our community," said Compton College President Keith Curry.
Starting in March, St. John's and its community partners hope to start ramping up services with the goal of vaccinating 30-thousand people per week.
Mitchell said, "What's most important today is that the folks who come and get their vaccines go back and tell their family, friends and neighbors."
This site alone is expected to vaccinate up to four hundred people per day
South L.A. Community Clinic takes steps to improve racial inequities in vaccine distribution
Vaccination sites such as the one at The Forum in Inglewood and at California State University, Los Angeles hope to make inroads in underserved communities to increase accessibility for people without cars and for those without computers.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News