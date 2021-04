These city, county-run sites in SoCal offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Baldwin Hills Mall -- inside the Sears building

As California prepares to open up COVID-19 vaccine access to everyone 16 and older this week, the U.S. is recommending a "pause" in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination. The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts - making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.Now, U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites locally and across the country, will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.Dodger Stadium is among the handful of local vaccination sites that offers the single-dose shot.The following city and county-operated sites across Southern California offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:Providence Vaccine Clinics at Edwards LifesciencesDignity Health Medical FoundationSan Bernardino County released the following statement to Eyewitness News: "San Bernardino County-operated vaccination sites use only Pfizer. J&J has been used for large vaccination events, but no large vaccination events are planned at this time." The county said it "will not use or distribute the J&J vaccines until we receive clarity from State Public Health and the CDC."To search for Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers in your area, go to vaccinefinder.org A briefing is planned for later Tuesday on the recommendation.The news comes as Orange County officials were reportedly nervous about a decline in vaccine allocations next week due to contamination of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in a Baltimore plant.The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, are not affected by the pause.