These city, county-run sites in SoCal offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination. The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts - making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
Now, U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites locally and across the country, will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.
Dodger Stadium is among the handful of local vaccination sites that offers the single-dose shot.
The following city and county-operated sites across Southern California offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
San Bernardino County released the following statement to Eyewitness News: "San Bernardino County-operated vaccination sites use only Pfizer. J&J has been used for large vaccination events, but no large vaccination events are planned at this time." The county said it "will not use or distribute the J&J vaccines until we receive clarity from State Public Health and the CDC."
To search for Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers in your area, go to vaccinefinder.org.
Johnson & Johnson released the following statement:
"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We share all adverse event reports about individuals receiving our COVID-19 vaccine, along with our assessment of these reports, with health authorities in compliance with regulatory standards.
We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with COVID-19 vaccines. At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public."
A briefing is planned for later Tuesday on the recommendation.
The news comes as Orange County officials were reportedly nervous about a decline in vaccine allocations next week due to contamination of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in a Baltimore plant.
The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, are not affected by the pause.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.