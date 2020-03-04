Tuberculosis case confirmed at elementary school in Oxnard, health officials say

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A person at Oxnard's Rose Avenue Elementary School has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, prompting testing of other individuals who may have had close contact with the patient on campus, health officials said.Whether the person with TB is a student or staff member was not disclosed.In a statement, a Ventura County spokesperson said parents were notified of the matter by the Oxnard School District and an informational meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening."Our first priority is to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff at Rose Avenue Elementary School," said Dr. Uldine Castel of the Ventura County Public Health department. "The individual with TB disease is receiving treatment and will return to the school campus only after Public Health has provided clearance."Castel noted that TB is a preventable disease and said health officials are "working closely with the Oxnard School District to make sure people identified as at risk for exposure are properly assessed."Testing of possibly exposed individuals will begin this week at the school, free of charge.The informational meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Rose Avenue Elementary School, 220 S. Driskill Street.The health department has set up a hotline, (805) 385-9444, for concerned parents and staff who believe they may have been exposed to get more information.