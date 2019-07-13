Health officials confirm two new measles cases in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two additional measles cases have been reported in Los Angeles County, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
DPH says the patients are county residents who are linked to two cases reported earlier this month, which together account for a four-case outbreak involving a "close social group."
There have now been 14 confirmed measles cases among county residents this year, as well as eight non-resident measles patients who traveled through the county. The majority of the cases to date were unvaccinated, the agency says, adding that this outbreak is not connected to outbreak that occurred in April.
The agency has not identified any public exposure locations, if any, associated with the latest cases.
Health officials urges residents, especially those who have not been fully protected against measles and those who travel internationally, to receive a measles vaccine.
"For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash," said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Measles spreads by air and by direct contact, even before you know you have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others."
Additional cases and exposures may occur in the area related to returning travelers, especially those who are not already protected against measles. Travelers taking domestic trips should follow the general Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination recommendations. Those traveling internationally should ensure they have received two doses and consider the expedited schedule for infants less than 12 months old.
