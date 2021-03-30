Coronavirus California

California doctor not worried about a 4th wave explains why you shouldn't be, either

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi isn't worried about a fourth coronavirus surge and she doesn't think you should be, either.

The doctor's reassurances come as some states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she had a "recurring feeling" or "impending doom."

Gandhi told ABC7 News Monday she thought those comments were "a little alarmist." On Tuesday she went even further: "I can almost bet anything that we're not going to have a fourth surge in this state."

Why so confident? Gandhi lists three major reasons. (See her full explanation in the video at the top of this story.)

First, California is doing a decent job at rolling out vaccine doses quickly, she says. Statewide, nearly 40% of people over 16 have gotten at least one dose. About 20% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Second, California isn't calling off all COVID-19 restrictions yet, like Texas did a few weeks ago.

"We're peeling off restrictions, but we're not peeling them off completely," Gandhi said. "We're not going hog wild, no one's going crazy. We're all slowly going back to reduced capacity, we're still masking. It's a prudent lifting of restrictions."

Finally, the vaccines work.

"We have a final solution," she said. "Vaccines are not one more tool in the tool box... this is the solution."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinepandemicucsfcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
13 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Here's how to score a vaccine appointment in SoCal
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
Gardeners, nannies, flight crews now eligible for vaccine in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Husband speaks out after wife killed in road rage shooting
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home
Show More
Body cam footage shows intense standoff in Exposition Park
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
Formerly incarcerated Inglewood resident starts nonprofit to help others
More TOP STORIES News