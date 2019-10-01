LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Growing concerns over vaping-related illnesses have Los Angeles area officials looking to ban flavored tobacco products.
Local leaders say the ultimate goal is to temporarily ban the sale of vaping products across the state of California. But on Tuesday, the County of L.A. will take a final vote on a dramatic proposal in unincoporated areas, which is home to about 1 million people: Ban the sales of the flavored products, including menthol, to everyone.
RELATED: Public health officials confirm 1st known vaping-associated death in Los Angeles County
Long Beach is also working on a city ordinance to ban the sale of vaping products.
California joins several states pushing back on e-cigarettes, including Massachusetts where its governor put a four-month ban on the sales.
The proposed restrictions in California come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest casualties: 805 confirmed and probable lung injuries and 12 deaths. Two out of three victims are 18 to 34 years old.
JUUL Labs announced last week that the company is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. JUUL said it will also "refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."
Local officials are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to ban the products in the state until public health officials deem e-cigarettes safe to use.
Vaping illnesses prompt vote on flavored tobacco products ban in LA, Long Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News