Ventura County was among several counties on Tuesday to move the less-restrictive "red" tier in California's color-coded classification system.
RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Ventura County moves to 'red' tier in CA reopening framework
Ventura County was among several counties on Tuesday to move the less-restrictive "red" tier in California's color-coded classification system.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More