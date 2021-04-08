COVID-19 vaccine

Walk-ins welcome: Cal State LA site offering COVID-19 vaccine to all adults for remainder of the week

Walk-ins allowed for all adults at CSULA vaccine site

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Cal State Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccination site is offering all adults who wait in line the chance to receive a dose of the vaccine this Thursday through Sunday, the governor's Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday night.

Those who are 18 and older will be allowed to walk up to the site and wait to get a Johnson & Johnson shot during that four day period, as long as supplies last.

Currently in L.A. County, scheduled appointments can be made by people age 50 or older, those with underlying health conditions and certain essential workers. California will open vaccine eligibility to everyone aged 16 and over on April 15.

The announcement comes as local leaders are emphasizing that thousands of vaccine appointments are available for the rest of this week.

Cal OES officials announced Wednesday morning that there were immediate appointments available for vaccines at Cal State L.A., which will transition from a federally operated site to being run by the city starting Monday.

Vaccine appointments - often a hot commodity in L.A. County - appeared widely available Wednesday, but L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said it was likely the result of scheduling issues, not a sign of dwindling demand.

Ferrer also said that even if there is a sudden wide availability of appointments, it doesn't mean the county should immediately expand eligibility to everyone aged 16 and over.

Meanwhile, other Southern California counties - San Bernardino and Riverside - have already expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and older.

Roughly 3 million people in L.A. County have already received at least one dose.

The Cal State L.A. site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.

health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
