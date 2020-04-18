Health & Fitness

Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks starting Monday

Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks. The retailer announced the policy change on Friday, but it takes effect on Monday, April 20.

The company said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change.

The retailer said it will provide coverings to the workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks. Workers will also be allowed to wear their own personal masks.

Walmart is not requiring customers to wear masks, but instead, it says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
