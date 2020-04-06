Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m.: San Bernardino County officials news conference
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
1 p.m.: Ventura County officials news conference
2:30 p.m.: Riverside officials news conference
3 p.m.: Long Beach officials news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti briefing
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

