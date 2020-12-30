WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds 10 a.m. COVID-19 press conference

Northern California: 27.9%

Bay Area: 10.4%

Greater Sacramento: 19.1%

San Joaquin Valley: 0%

Southern California: 0%

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday with an update on COVID-19 in California.We'll be streaming the press conference live starting at 10 a.m. Check back to watch the governor's remarks and read updates.Two of the state's regional stay-at-home orders were extended indefinitely on Tuesday, for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. The Bay Area and Greater Sacramento area also face possible extensions.The primary concern in California remains hospitalizations, particularly in intensive care units.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, said Tuesday many hospitals around California are already being "stretched to provide the kind of care we want," comparing the situation to a rubber band."You can certainly stretch rubber bands pretty far -- as we are pushing our hospitals pretty far -- but we know that the stretch has a limit before it breaks," Ghaly said.In most -- but not all -- California counties, the rate of increasing hospitalizations is starting to plateau, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. However, he's concerned we'll see another spike in a few weeks due to gatherings and travel around the holidays.He pointed to cellphone data and images of full airplanes over the past week as signs of what's to come."That only suggests that we are going to see an increase in cases across this country, not just in the state of California, as it relates to these travel advisories that were not heeded clearly by everybody," Newsom said.The remaining ICU capacity in each region, as of Tuesday, are: