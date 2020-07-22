Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 pandemic in California

By Alix Martichoux
SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in California on Wednesday at noon.

In his Monday press conference, the governor announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in the state.

While hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors and other beauty services have to close indoor operations in counties on the state's watch list, they're now allowed to move some services outdoors.

Health secretary explains when California will use 'dimmer switch' to close more businesses
EMBED More News Videos

The briefing comes one week after the secretary announced new guidelines would be released for health officials to help mitigate the backlog of COVID-19 test.


The guidelines for outdoor hair salons and barbershops include:

  • Employees and customers have to wear masks the entire time

  • Create an outdoor reception area where guests can check in

  • No handshakes, hugs or similar greetings

Nail salons can offer manicures and pedicures outside. Other services like massages, body waxing and threading are also now allowed outdoors. Electrolysis, tattooing and piercings are not allowed outside because they have to be done in an indoor controlled environment.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom allows reopening outdoor hair salons, nail salons amid coronavirus pandemic

Personal care services have to follow the above guidelines, as well as:

  • Workers should wear a face shield with a face covering when doing services on the face/neck that don't allow clients to wear a mask

  • Disposable gloves should be worn during the entire service


  • Use single-use applicators instead of reusable ones (where necessary)

  • Ask manicure clients to use hand sanitizer first

  • Allow only one manicurist to work at a single station

  • Offer color palettes instead of nail polish color displays


Full guidelines for hair salons and barbershops can be found here. Full guidelines for nail salons and other personal care services can be found here.

As of Wednesday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the COVID-19 watch list. That represents 91% of the state's population, an estimated 36 million people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomnail saloncoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolpublic schoolreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close 48-hrs after reopening
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Floating Boat Cinema coming to LA in September
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Younger people in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
LA County parks, libraries could be used as learning sites for students
Officer charged for pepper spraying BLM protesters
Floating Boat Cinema coming to LA in September
Show More
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Children's Hospital of OC reports spike in COVID cases
YouTuber's mansion party prompts tightened COVID-19 restrictions in Calabasas
LA County approves $1.2B for coronavirus relief
More TOP STORIES News