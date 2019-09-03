Health & Fitness

Doctors say watching scary movies can increase heart rate, blood flow and adrenaline

By ABC7.com staff
The Halloween season isn't too far off and that means plenty of frights and scares. But what do things like scary movies do to your body?

Cardiologist Dr. Regis Fernandes at the Mayo Clinic says when you get spooked, your heart rate increases, your blood flows faster to your muscles and your adrenaline spikes.

It's similar to the fight-or-flight instinct - or your body's response to exercise.

Dr. Fernandes says watching scary movies is unlikely to hurt healthy people, but you shouldn't trade in your gym membership for films.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmoviesheart health
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watching scary movies can provide similar benefits to exercise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Hiker dies of heat exposure, 5 others rescued from hills near Malibu
Kaiser employees protest against working conditions
Death of inmate in Orange being investigated
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Show More
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Mother in custody after children left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
More TOP STORIES News