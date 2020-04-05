US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment' because of coronavirus pandemic

Adams tells Fox News Sunday'' that "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.''
He wants to make clear that "it's going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.''
Adams' messages echoed warnings given at Saturday's coronavirus task force briefing, where President Donald Trump said the country could be headed into its "toughest" weeks yet.
"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said Saturday in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic, "There will be death."
RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines
Coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx emphasized that certain regions can make an "extraordinary" difference in flattening their curves the next two weeks. She said Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., in particular, are starting to go on the upside of the curve, and she doesn't want these areas to see the same steep slope and peak that New York and New Jersey did.
"This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe. And that means everybody doing the six-feet distancing, washing your hands," she said.
RELATED: U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for coronavirus pandemic, health official says
On Sunday, Adams also has a message to governors who haven't yet imposed shelter-in-place orders in their states. He says the handful of states in that category are states where a large amount of food is produced for the country, and that's been part of the struggle when it comes to stay-at-home restrictions.
But Adams has a message for those governors: If you can't give us a month, give us what you can. Give us a week. Give us whatever you can to stay at home during this particularly tough time when we're going to be hitting our peak over the next seven to 10 days.''
The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400; more than 3,500 of those deaths are in the state of New York. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
ABC Owned Television stations contributed to this report.