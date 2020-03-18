Coronavirus

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing

By ABC7.com staff
In efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, experts are recommending "social distancing" - generally involving people staying at least six feet away from each other when possible.

Why six feet?

Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth and nose.

When an infected person speaks, exhales, coughs or sneezes, the droplets travel about three to six feet before gravity pulls them to the ground.

So stay six feet away from someone, and you stop the spread.

More about social distancing in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 144
Local family-owned restaurants hit hard by social distancing
Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order for residents
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order for residents
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 144
Local family-owned restaurants hit hard by social distancing
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Coronavirus: Local doctor warns of over 4,000 deaths in Riverside County
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
Show More
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
SoCal study abroad student quarantined in Italy shares firsthand experience
SoCal storm: Rain and snow continuing in Southland
LA doctor talks about treating COVID-19 patients
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
More TOP STORIES News