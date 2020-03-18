Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing

In efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, experts are recommending "social distancing" - generally involving people staying at least six feet away from each other when possible.Why six feet?Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth and nose.When an infected person speaks, exhales, coughs or sneezes, the droplets travel about three to six feet before gravity pulls them to the ground.So stay six feet away from someone, and you stop the spread.More about social distancing in the video above.