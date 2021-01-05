Long Beach pushes for healthier food options amid pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of Long Beach is taking new steps to add healthier food options during this pandemic.
It's offering up to $20,000 for retail food businesses that plan to convert their markets to support healthy food accessibility. The money would be used for renovations like refrigeration and shelving.
Businesses have until next Monday to apply and submit their proposals through the city's vendor portal.
