community journalist

Nonprofit works with divers to take nets off wreck site in San Pedro

Healthy Seas says it is estimated that 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or abandoned in the water each year.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit works with divers to take nets off wreck site in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nonprofit Healthy Seas recently teamed up with divers who can remove lost fishing gear and other debris to cleanup a location where a pre-WWII destroyer was sunk for a movie called "Hell Below." The site was 150 feet deep.

"When it was time to cut the net, the net was actually much bigger than what we anticipated because some of it is hidden underneath the wreck or underneath the sand so we start pulling and it's more and more," said Karim Hamza, who works for Ghost Diving USA.

Healthy Seas says it is estimated that 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or abandoned in the water each year.

"Every year we lose thousands and thousands of pounds of nets and those nets are made of plastic and nylons, so they will have a life expectancy of 45 years to as much as 600 years," said Hamza.

That plastic doesn't biodegrade which can release micro plastics, this is often called ghost fishing because nets appear invisible in the water and marine life can get trapped.

Hamza says ghost nets typically get snagged on reefs or wrecks.

"In the state of Washington because it's an estuary, they don't have an open coastline like we do here, what will happen Is the fisherman will have 24 hours to report the missing nets. We don't have that in California," said Hamza.

The good news is these nets won't be going to waste. They will be turned into products such as socks and swimwear.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Drought-conscious lawn alternatives
WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park
Music festivals, events returning to Long Beach near Queen Mary
Gunman robs two South LA street vendors, shooting one
TOP STORIES
3 kids hurt at Rancho Cucamonga event involving sheriff's helicopter
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
Major gas leak prompts evacuations near Third Street Promenade
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at OC Cinco de Mayo festival
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Show More
$50,000 reward offered for information on Sylmar murder 6 months later
'American Idol' alums celebrate 20 years of music and memories
CA's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year
Adrian Peterson agrees to counseling after domestic incident at LAX
New mural and 'dream' basketball honors Gigi Bryant on her birthday
More TOP STORIES News